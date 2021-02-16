Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Opens Up About Her Journey and Fights Post Eviction

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee got evicted from Bigg Boss 14 house on Sunday, February 14. She had entered the house as Eijaz Khan’s proxy. During her one-month journey on the reality show, the actress saw many ups and downs and grabbed the headlines for her actions and words. However, her exit has also marked a full stop to Eijaz Khan's journey, who will no longer be returning to the show. Devoleena in an interview with Times of India post her elimination spoke about her journey on the show.

Devoleena said that she said yes to the show as a proxy as she thought it would be for a week or maximum of two but she never thought that she would stay there for a month. The actress had curiosity and craving for being there in the house.

Talking about her fights and meltdown, the actress said “There were contestants like Arshi Khan who were poking me day and night, and after a point of time, I couldn’t control myself. Nikki Tamboli made a plan that she will pick on me. I am not like that, but why will I take nonsense from anyone? It wasn’t my strategy to stay longer because you never know what one does in anger and what will Bigg Boss say about it. But I never picked up fights by myself they used to start it first and if you are poking me then you will get it back the same way,”

The actress also compared her journey on the show from the previous season and informed that in the last season she did not behave or argue like this because she was never poked so badly. But this year, she had an amazing time in the house and enjoyed it more because of Rakhi.

Devoleena exited from Bigg Boss season 13, due to health reasons and while making a comeback in this season she expressed her excitement by saying that she wanted to enjoy the mahaul again. Now after her exit, the race to win the show will be between Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant.