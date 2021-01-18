Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Enter the Show as Eijaz Khan's Proxy

Bigg Boss 14 episodes seem to be getting more interesting with each passing day. While many former contestants are already inside the Bigg Boss house, BB13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee will also be entering the show in the upcoming episode. She will be there as Eijaz Khan's proxy, who will be leaving the show for his prior commitments.

The news of Eijaz leaving the show has been doing rounds for some time and now the makers have confirmed it by dropping a promo on the channel's social media handle. In the promo, Eijaz can be seen standing in the confession room and reliving his journey throughout the show as it is announced that he is the first person to enter the house this season and has spent 106 days here but needs to leave the show mid-way. The announcement comes as a shock to the fellow contestants as Arshi is seen breaking into tears.

As per the reports, Eijaz has to leave the show for a project he signed before entering the BB house. Hence makers have decided to rope in Devoleena as his proxy. Devoleena was earlier rumoured to enter the show as Vikas’s proxy. A source close to them had informed the Indian Express that the actress will be isolated from other contestants for a few more days till her quarantine period gets over.

Meanwhile, the audience will get to witness a major drama as the Bigg Boss will be seen taking away all the ration from the house. The promo opens to a few men entering the house and taking away food items leaving everyone shocked.

It will be interesting to see what the contestants will do after this harsh punishment.