Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Calls Rubina Dilaik 'Cunning', Says Rakhi, Rahul Deserve to Win

With the Bigg Boss 14 finale only a day away, speculations about the results are at an all-time high. Recently, evicted contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee revealed what she feels about the current finalists and what their individual fates should be. Her views will not sit right with legions of Rubina Dilaik fans as she spilled the beans about the goings-on in the house. Calling Rubina ‘very cunning,’ she says she doesn’t even consider her a finalist. Bhattacharjee also revealed who she believes should win Bigg Boss 14 title.

The current lot of finalists include Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, and Rubina Dilaik. Apart from Dilaik, Bhattacharjee is also against Tamboli as a possible winner—calling her a very ‘ill-mannered’ person. According to her, the two women (Tamboli and Dilaik) do not have a chance of ever going to the top three. As for possible winners, she said Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi Sawant deserve it the most.

Devoleena’s displeasure for Rubina came unhindered in an interview with TOI where she claimed Rubina is only interested in "back-biting".

“Then she feigns ignorance and innocence,” she added. As for Tamboli, Bhattacharjee claims she has been clinging to Dilaik not out of admiration but greed to be in the top five. “She has no respect for anybody. She feels she is the chosen one and lives under the impression that the worse you behave on the show, the better chances you have of emerging as the winner,” Devoleena said about Tamboli.

Surprisingly, she called one of the most controversial contestants Rakhi Sawant a ‘fantastic human being.’ Devoleena came to the show as a proxy when Eijaz Khan had to leave the house because of prior commitments. During her stint in the house, Devoleena got in huge screaming matches, especially with Arshi Khan.