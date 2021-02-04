Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Loses Control, Damages Property After Fight with Arshi Khan, Rubina Dilaik

Devoleena Bhattacharjee will have a major showdown with Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik in an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14. Devoleena, who has been at loggerheads with Arshi for a while, will lose her cool after Arshi allegedly drags the actress' family into the show. According to a new promo, Devoleena is extremely upset with Arshi, even as she is heard telling Abhinav that Arshi has made a personal comment on her family.

Devoleena also calls out Rubina Dilaik for taking Arshi's side and not standing for the right. Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya try to pacify Devoleena but she doesn't seem to listen to anyone and goes on to damage Bigg Boss' property. Check out the promo here:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has entered the show as Eijaz Khan's proxy and is currently playing the game well. She has made a place for herself in season 14 as well. When she entered she became friends with Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni.

Devoleena earlier lost her cool at Arshi after she refused to chop vegetables with her. Devoleena was originally the part of Bigg Boss 13, which she had to quit midway due to health issues.