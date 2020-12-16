Bigg Boss 14: Did Aly Goni Fat Shame Arshi Khan?

Bigg Boss 14 has ben entertaining audiences again nit that the house is again full with some old and new contestants. Actor Aly Goni recently made his way back to the reality show after being eliminated once for losing a task. Meanwhile, Arshi Khan, a participant from one of the previous seasons, is also inside the house as a challenger.

After Vikas Gupta was ousted from the BB 14 house for pushing Arshi into the swimming pool during their heated argument, the house participants were seen giving a cold shoulder to her as they seemed to be pissed off with her irritating behaviour and her habit to unnecessary provoke the other person. This happened again when Arshi went behind Aly's back and told Eijaz Khan and said something that he found out to be out of line.

Aly, who has been outspoken on the show since the start, goes on about Arshi's nature and even says, "khao aur motao (eat and get fat)." Arshi took offence of this remark and likened it to body shaming as she confronted Aly about it. Aly refused to accept that he said it and later backtracked on his words and said that Arshi is just picking up points for argument. To face-save, Aly said, "main khud mota hoon aapko kya kahoonga." (I myself am fat. Why will I body shame you)

Meanwhile, contestants nominated for eviction this week are Manu Punjabi, Eijaz Khan, Arshi Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Kashmera Shah. They have all been nominated by housemates themselves for evictions via public voting.