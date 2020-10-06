Bigg Boss 14: Did Salman Khan Give This Relationship Advice to Gauahar Khan?

Bigg Boss 14, the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, is now broadcasting on Colors TV. Besides Salman, the first episode featured contestants from previous years — Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla. The actors were discussing moments from Bigg Boss 7, 11 and 13, where Gauahar, Hina and Sidharth participated respectively.

Hina was praising the former participant Gauahar for her performance on Bigg Boss 7. Appreciating Gauahar, Hina said that the BB7 winner stood for the right. The actress further said that taking a stand for his fellow contestant Kushal Tandon, Gauahar even offered to leave the house along with him, reported SpotboyE.

While they were discussing previous seasons, Salman shared that he had asked Gauahar not to date Kushal but she did otherwise. “I’d advise you about the relationship but you chose to avoid it,” said the Dabangg actor.

Gauahar and Kushal got into a relationship while they were appearing on Bigg Boss. The two professed their love for each other on the show and continued to be together for several months before breaking up in October 2014.

After Bigg Boss, the two also appeared in the fifth season of the stunt show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and also in a music video of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Gauahar will be acting as the rule maker in Bigg Boss 14.

On the personal front, Gauahar is reportedly in a relationship with Instagram influencer Zaid Darbar. The two often share their pictures together on Instagram. The relationship was confirmed by Zaid’s father, music composer Ismail Darbar.

The new season of Bigg Boss, which started on October 3, is facing controversies even before it started. A few days ago, actor Sofia Hayat urged the supporters of the deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput to boycott the show because it allegedly promotes nepotism. Sofia has also been a participant on the season seven of the show.