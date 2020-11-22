Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar Responds to Rahul Vaidya's Marriage Proposal

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya had proposed marriage to actress Disha Parmar on her birthday November 11 on the reality show. Since then he has been eagerly waiting for her response on the same. Now, the actress took to Twitter to reveal that she has sent her answer to his proposal.

Disha tweeted, “Maine apna jawab bhej diya hai (I have sent my answer).”

मैंने अपना जवाब भेज दिया है .. — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) November 21, 2020

Seeing Disha's tweet, actor Nakkul Mehta, who made his TV debut with the actress from Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, asked what is this cryptic tweet about. He wrote, "What's with these cryptic tweets these days?." At this, some Bigg Boss viewers asked him to watch the show and explained to him that Rahul has proposed marriage to her on the show.

What's with these cryptic tweets these days? — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) November 21, 2020

Earlier, Rahul had asked his co-contestants Eijaz Khan, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin to request to Disha to send her answer soon as he has been waiting since last ten days. Even on latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rahul was seen asking the show's host superstar Salman Khan about the answer. He asked him if the actress has approached the Bigg Boss team with her answer. Salman replied, "not yet".

Meanwhile, on her birthday the singer had wore a white t-shirt and wrote with red lipstick on it "Marry me?". He had asked her to respond to this proposal as soon as possible by contacting the Bigg Boss team.