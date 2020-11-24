News18 Logo

Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar Shares Meme Made on Rahul Vaidya, Request Fans to Vote for Him

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Actress Disha Parmar took to Instagram Story to share a meme made on singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, where he is compared to ice-cream sprinkle.

Actress Disha Parmar took to Instagram Story to share a meme made on singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, where he is compared to ice-cream sprinkle. In the meme, Rahul’s attire resembles the sprinkles.

“Lol, who did this?,” the actress wrote alongside the meme on Instagram Story.

The actress also requested fans to vote for Rahul, who is nominated for eviction in this week. She tweeted, “Vote kiya ke nahi???.”

On her birthday, November 11, Rahul had wished her from inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. He wore a white t-shirt and wrote with a red lipstick on it “HBD Disha.” At the same time, he also proposed marriage to her on the show. He wrote, “Marry me?” on the other side.

It has been more than 10 days since he proposed to her, and has been eagerly waiting for her answer on the same. He was even seen asking his co-contestants to request to Disha from inside the house to send her answer soon. On latest Weekend Ka Vaar, he also asked show’s host Salman Khan about Disha’s response.

Seeing all this, Disha took to Twitter and revealed that she has finally sent her answer to Rahul. She wrote, “I have sent my answer.”


