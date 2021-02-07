Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar to Send 'Special Message' to Rahul Vaidya Through His 'Connection' Toshi Sabri

The 'connection' week of Bigg Boss 14 will be airing on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. A concept, which started in the last season, the 'connection week' will see the contestants' friends and loved ones entering the house for a week to help them with their game. Popular contestant Rahul Vaidya will have his best friend of 13 years, Toshi Sabri, enter the house.

In a latest interview with Hindustan Times, Toshi said that he will be taking a 'special message' for Rahul from his rumoured fiancée Disha Parmar. “Yes, I have some special messages from Disha and his mother, which I will give him in the house,” he told the publication.

However, when asked about Rahul and Disha's wedding preparations, Toshi revealed that he does not know much about it and will ask the singer's mother before entering the house. “Meri iss baare mein baat hui nahi hai aunty se, achcha yaad dilaya aapne. Main poochunga (I did not speak to Rahul’s mother about this. Good, you reminded me. I will ask her). But I saw the episode where she said that the preparations are on. Mujhe utna hi pata hai (That is all I know).”

Last month, Rahul's mother Geeta Vaidya entered the house during the family week. In the episode, Rahul, who had proposed to Disha Parmar on national TV, said that he is very eager to get married. His mother said, "We've begun the preparations. You just come out," hinting at the fact that Disha had said yes to his proposal.

Apart from Toshi, other connections include Jasmin Bhasin, who will enter to support her best friend Aly Goni. Jaan Kumar Sanu will also be seen supporting Nikki Tamboli