Bigg Boss 14: Do Rakhi Sawant's Bizarre Antics Diminish Her Winning Chances?

Rakhi Sawant is undoubtedly one of the most controversial and melodramatic contestants in Bigg Boss 14, also perhaps the most entertaining. Yet her bizarre antics, explicit language and eccentric behaviour seem to have gone on overkill mode lately. Housemates, for one, do not seem to be taking her seriously anymore.

Rakhi had a thundering entry in Bigg Boss 14. However, she has gradually reduced herself to nothing more than the drama queen -- the image she has always publicly portrayed.

From picking fights to hurling abuses, Rakhi, who initially made a name in Bollywood with her dance numbers, has not spared anyone in the house this season. She has taken her melodramatic behaviour a notch higher with her fight with evicted contestant Jasmin Bhasin.

During a heated argument, Jasmin covered Rakhi's face with a duck mask and the latter made a big fiasco, claiming Jasmin had hurt her on her implanted nose in the process. Rakhi was also seen banging her head on the table.

She also behaved strangely and claimed that she had been possessed by a ghost named Julie.

Rakhi's antics did not stop there, as she was seen cryptically praying for the separation of Jasmin and Aly Goni in an exaggerated manner. She was also seen professing love for the already married contestant Abhinav Shukla. In fact, she has been seen putting 'sindoor' or vermillion on her forehead in the name of Abhinav. She also screamed "I love you Abhinav" while he was working out shirtless in the house.

Rakhi has also been seen telling Rubina that her husband Abhinav now belongs to her. From pulling his shirt to holding his leg while Abhinav tries running away from her, Rakhi's drama doesn't stop.

Currently, she has been bestowed with the tag of a captain and needs to be taken seriously in the house.

That is where the problem arises. With her abundant gimmicks all along, no one in the house seems to be in the mood to take her seriously anymore.

She has been declared as the worst captain in the history of Bigg Boss by housemate Rahul Vaidya, though this has not stopped Rakhi from being her usual self.

There is a saying "your behaviour shows your personality". It holds absolutely true in Rakhi Sawant's case in Bigg Boss 14.