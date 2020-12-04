Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan a Worthy Finalist of the Season?

Actor Eijaz Khan became the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14. He won the immunity stone from his co-contestant, actress Rubina Dilaik and got immune from finale week’s evictions.

On a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, producer Ekta Kapoor, who had entered the house to promote two new shows on ALTBalaji – Dark 7 White and Bicchoo Ka Khel, had given Rubina an immunity stone which she could have used to save herself from one nomination. However, two weeks later, show’s host Salman Khan made a shocking announcement that the finale week has been preponed and only four contestants will make it till this week’s end. Being a very important week, Bigg Boss decided to take the immunity stone from Rubina and keep it for grab by winning a task. As luck would have it, Eijaz won the task and got the stone.

During his stint on Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz got involved in a lot of fights, actively participated in tasks, and developed feelings for his co-contestant Pavitra Punia, whom he was running away from in the initial days.

Apart from regular tussles, he caught attention when he and Kavita Kaushik, whom he considered one of his very few friends in the industry, got into an ugly verbal spat. Where Kavita abused him and even said that he is not her friend, and that she only gave him chicken during the lockdown as he had no food. She even talked about his mental health and called him ‘crazy’, which had not gone down well with the viewers and also Eijaz’s celebrity friends.

His inconsistent bond with Pavitra had also become a talking point. Pavitra had confessed that she has a crush on him but when he slowly started reciprocating it, she denied having any feelings for him.

He also revealed some heartbreaking and personal things about him like he was molested at a very young age and has a 'touch problem' since then. Also, his former girlfriend tortured him, and falsely accused him of something with the police. And that, he was facing a financial crunch before doing Kkavyanjali.

While in this season, the viewers got to see very little drama and it won’t be wrong to say that Eijaz was one major contributor towards that drama.

Eijaz has featured in popular TV shows like Kkavyanjali, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kasautti Zindagii Kay and many many more. Also, he has appeared in movies like Tanu weds Manu and Tanu weds Manu Retuns and a few more.