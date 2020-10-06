Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Accuses Sidharth Shukla of Spoiling Task, Gets in Verbal Fight

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Eijaz Khan will be seen raising his voice at Sidharth Shukla, who has entered the Bigg Boss house as a senior and to challenge the freshers.

In the clip shared by the channel, Sidharth and Gauahar Khan, who has also entered the house as a senior, are seen locking horns with each other over a task. While Sidharth accuses her of not laying the rules correctly, Gauahar tells Sidharth that he didn't let the contestants finish their task.

After this, Eiyaz raises his voice at Sidharth that he did his part but did not let the freshers do their part. Eijaz says that the basic premise of the task is that Sidharth will stand in the centre and the freshers will go and do the robbery.

Sidharth argues that he is supposed to do his work. To this, Eijaz tells him that he ruined the task. Sidharth asks Eijaz if he will work as per his interpretation or freshers' interpretation, and Eijaz tells him that he has to work on both, his and the contestants' interpretation.

Meanwhile, the rejected contestants except Rubina Dilaik -- Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sara Gurpal and Nishant Malkani have entered the house leaving the garden area.