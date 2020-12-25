Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan and Vikas Gupta Get into a Nasty Fight Over Former's Ex Girlfriend

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestants Eijaz Khan and Vikas Gupta will be seen getting into an ugly fight with each other over a personal incident.

In the promo clip, Vikas can be seen confessing to his co-contestant Nikki Tamboli that he had come close to Eijaz's ex girlfriend, which irks Eijaz who is also standing close to them in the bathroom area. Post this, a nasty fight erupts between Vikas and Eijaz.

Eijaz, on the other hand, tells Vikas that his ex girlfriend had told him that Vikas had instigated her to file a fake dowry case against him. Eijaz throws a chair and also tries to hit Vikas.

Later, Vikas can be seen talking to Arshi Khan and telling her that his co-contestants blame him for something or the other and later apologies to him.

Earlier, Arshi, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were seen blaming Vikas for snatching away their work on TV after they were finalised for a project. Arshi blamed him for removing her from Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Meanwhile, the contestants nominated for this week's eviction are Eijaz Khan, Rahul Mahajan and Abhinav Shukla. Manu Punjabi was also nominated by the housemates, but, due to health issues, he has been temporarily removed from the show and also nominations.