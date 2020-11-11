Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Breaks Down as He Sacrifices His Precious Photo Frame for Pavitra Punia

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Eijaz Khan will be seen struggling to destroy his precious photo frame with pictures of his dogs. The actor has to do so in order to save his co-contestant Pavitra Punia from eviction.

In the promo clip, Pavitra is asked by Bigg Boss to convince Eijaz to destroy his photo frame with pictures of his dogs and loved ones, in order to get immunity from this week’s nomination. After that, Eijaz goes and gets his photo frame but at the same time he is seen breaking down. At which, Pavitra asks him not to it as she knows how precious that frame is to him.

The channel shared the promo and captioned it, “#BB14 @pavitrapunia_ ko nominations se bachaane ke liye @eijazkhan ko todne honge unke sabse special photo frames! Kya woh itna bada balidaan de payenge?”

Other contestants are also being tested in the same manner. Earlier, Jasmin Bhasin was asked to nominate her best friend Aly Goni to save Rubina Dilaik, who is also her friend inside the house, from nomination. However, Jasmin did not do so as Aly has just entered the house, stating that he has come on the show for her and she can't do this to him.