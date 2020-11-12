Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Breaks into Tears Remembering His Mother, Says He Has Only 3 Photos of Her

On Wednesday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan bursted into tears as he remembered his late mother. He told his co-contestant Shardul Pandit that he has no memory of her and has only three photographs of her.

In the episode, Bigg Boss had asked Eijaz to convince Jaan Kumar Sanu to destroy his family photo frame in order to save him from this week’s nomination. Eijaz first seemed reluctant to reveal the demand of Bigg Boss, but on Jaan's insistence, he eventually disclosed.

Jaan did not give it a second thought and agreed to do it to save Eijaz. While Eijaz tried to make him understand that he'd somehow manage to come out of this nomination and that Jaan did not need to do it, Jaan eventually sacrificed the photo frame. Then, the two hugged each other and cried their hearts out.

However, Eijaz just couldn’t contain it and cried uncontrollably. He then shared with Shardul that he lost his mother at a very young age. He added that he has no memory of her and that he feels strange when someone talks about their mother.

Meanwhile, other contestants also sacrificed their precious belongings to save their friends, inside the Bigg Boss house from nomination.