Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Cries as Jasmin Bhasin Calls Him 'Pagal', Regrets Opening up About His Depression

In last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Eijaz Khan was seen crying in front of his co-contestant Shardul Pandit. Eijaz tells him that the housemates make fun of him and that he shouldn’t have opened up about his depression in front of them.

During the conversation, Eijaz calls Jasmin Bhasin an irresponsible captain as she forgets where she has kept the red zone area key. He adds that she has called him ‘pagal’ throughout his captaincy. He says “I will show her who is pagal. She has accused me of being pagal and getting crazy during a task. She just throws words without understanding. She has also done reality shows, she is 30 years old.”

Recalling his fight with Pavitra Punia, he says, “That day I shouted at Pavitra (Punia). But I didn’t do anything wrong, she had instigated me. Everyone makes fun of me. I shouldn’t have opened up.” He bursts into tears.

Earlier too, Kavita Kaushik, who had entered the house as a wild card contestant and got evicted within a week, had called Eijaz a ‘crazy man’ during an argument on Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She had also talked about his depression and how she had helped by promoting his project.

Meanwhile, contestant Rubina Dilaik gets immune from this week’s nomination after winning a task.