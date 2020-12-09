Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Is Easy To Love, Says Brother Imran

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan's brother Imran Khan opened up on his brother's bond with evicted contestant Pavitra Punia. Imran said that he was happy to see that his brother had good support.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Imran said, “My brother has a very big heart. He’s extremely compassionate and understanding. He’s easy to love, because he’s very generous with his affections. I was happy to see that he had good support.”

He also talked about Eijaz and Kavita Kaushik’s fight, where the latter revealed some unnecessary details about their bond. She had said that she gave him chicken during the lockdown and that he is not her friend. Imran said, “It’s unfortunate that things turned out that way on the show. I hope that both of them can bury their differences, carry on with their lives and be friends at some point.”

About his brother’s game, he said that Eijaz deserves every bit of being a finalist. In spite of all the pressures and stress, Eijaz held his ground and has been dedicated, fair and committed.

Meanwhile, along with Eijaz, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin became the first four finalist of the season. Joining them in the game are some ex contestants including, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan.