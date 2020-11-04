Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Opens up on Bankruptcy with Shardul Pandit

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan recently opened up about his past financial crisis. Revealing about his financial struggle, Khan recalled the time when he was just left with just Rs 4000 in his bank account. The incident was narrated in the last episode of Bigg boss 14 while Khan was consoling Shardul Pandit.

Shardul was upset as he couldn’t get the oxygen mask during the nomination task. Shardul and Naina Singh were opponents where one of them had to give up on their oxygen mask to let the other get saved. The duo couldn’t come to any mutual decision and hence Bigg Boss had to nominate them both. After the incident, Shardul seemed quite upset and expressed his wish to Khan that he doesn’t want to leave the show like this.

Eijaz was seen consoling him and saying that he should have snatched the mask as Naina has been the part of many reality shows and she knows well to play the game. He further went on saying that Naina just won a show. “For her, dresses and makeup are important but for you, you will count the pair of socks and undergarments you have,” Eijaz added. He was also heard saying that if Naina got evicted right now, she will have jobs to do but Shardul does not have anything.

While explaining Shardul that he should have fought, Khan went on revealing about his financial crisis and said, “I had Rs 4000 in my account. I had borrowed Rs. 1.5 lakh in advance. Shardul, you have to speak up. Don’t lose hope Shardul. Cry, vent out your anger, show your anger and your desperation. Think about your nephew’s face, your mother’s face…let the anger boil inside you and bring it out.”

Meanwhile, during the task, apart from Shardul and Naina, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya were also nominated for the upcoming eviction. Eijaz also has a fight with his friends Pavitra Punia and Jaan Kumar Sanu as he chose to save Jasmin Bhasin over Pavitra.