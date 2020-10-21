Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia to Enter Secret Room, Asim Riaz, Rashami New Seniors?

On Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Sidharth Shukla had a huge argument with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan while making an important decision after a crucial task got over. The team losing the task would be asked to leave the show.

According to Bigg Boss Khabri, in tonight's episode, Sidharth’s team will reportedly lose the task and as a result, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who were part of his team will be eliminated from the house. Along with them, Shehzad Deol, who was asked to stay invisible as a punishment (by wearing a gown that says ‘gayab’), will also be eliminated.

However, the reports suggest that Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia might be locked in a secret room for a while and will be brought back to the main house. A report in India.com states that the ‘Toofani Seniors’, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan, and Sidharth Shukla have stepped out of the house. The next set of ‘Toofani seniors’ that will reportedly be entering the house will be Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, and Asim Riaz.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday's episode, Bigg Boss called Rubina in the confession room and asked her why she had been upset for some time. Rubina then said that she felt insulted when host Salman addressed her husband as “saaman (baggage)”. She started crying as she said, “I feel utterly disrespected, I believe in mutual respect and I cannot function and work at a place where I feel disrespected.”