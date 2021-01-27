Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Reveals Financial Crunch was the Reason Behind Joining Reality Show

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan, who had to make an exit from the show due to his prior commitments, will re-enter the show very soon. The actor recently opened up about his financial crunch and stated the reason behind doing Bigg Boss 14.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Eijaz revealed that whatever he said on the show was true and accepted that he was facing several challenges professionally as well as financially. The actor added that this was not the only reason to do Bigg Boss 14. He called the show the right platform to make a comeback in the industry.

Eijaz went on to add that he wanted to make a comeback and clear the perceptions about him and that’s why he chose to do Bigg Boss 14. “I saw this as the right platform. I decided to go and become the winner of this game and now with all the love and affection which I am getting by my fans, what can go wrong with me?,” Eijaz was quoted as saying.

Earlier, in an episode of BB 14, Eijaz, during a pep talk with co-contestant Shardul Pandit, said that he had only Rs 4,000 in his account and had borrowed Rs. 1.5 lakh to pay an advance.

Meanwhile, Eijaz has also been making headlines for his equations with co-contestant Pavitra Punia. The actor confessed his feelings openly for his lady love post her eviction and grabbed the attention of viewers. Now, as the actor is out of the house, he has revealed about his marriage plans with Pavitra. Eijaz told the portal that he has shared his feelings for Pavitra with his family and some of them have already met the actress and others will be meeting her in the coming weekend. However, he refused to reveal his marriage plans in public.