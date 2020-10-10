Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's Past 'Kaand' Draws Salman Khan's Attention

Superstar Salman Khan confronts contestant Eijaz Khan about his past in the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show, Bigg Boss 14, to be aired on Saturday night. In the episode, Eijaz discusses his past love life with "Bigg Boss 13" winner Sidharth Shukla, who is a senior in the house this season. "Bada kaand hote hote bach gaya (a big fiasco was avoided)," says Eijaz.

The promo of the episode hinted at how Salman confronts Eijaz over the issue, asking was it that made him jittery. In fact, Eijaz is seen referring to an incident from the past during his conversation with Salman.

"Waise kuch mere saath hua hai, uss wajah se main ab bahut awkward ho gaya hoon (because of what happened, I feel very awkward)," he told Salman, who replies: "Aap agar galat jaoge toh galat dikhoge (If you behave inappropriately, you will come across as inappropriate)."

Over the weekend, Salman will also censure contestant Abhinav Shukla for not being entertaining, and distracting his wife and actress Rubina Dilaik. Salman also advises Abhinav to let Rubina fight her battles.