Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's Proxy Devoleena Gets Evicted; Aly, Rahul, Rubina Enter Finale Week

After Abhinav Shukla, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee will reportedly be the next house inmate to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14. Reports have emerged that Devoleena's eviction will be announced by Salman Khan on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode as the show approaches its finale on February 21.

As per The Khabri, which is known for giving out the latest updates from the Bigg Boss house, Devoleena has already been evicted from the show. Devoleena had entered the show as Eijaz Khan's proxy after he had to leave the show midway due to prior work commitments.

Confirmed Shocking Elimination In BiggBoss14 House First On the Khabri👇👇👇👇👇https://t.co/GVB5fGUYQ6— The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 12, 2021

Devoleena, who was nominated alongside Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Rubina Dilaik, shared a good bond with Rakhi Sawant and Rahul inside the house. Her major showdown with now-evicted contestant Arshi Khan grabbed several eyeballs. Devoleena was nominated for the entire season as punishment for her violent actions during her fight with Arshi. It also meant that Eijaz would be nominated for the entire season, if and when he returned to the show. But unfortunately, Eijaz will now not be coming back as Devoleena has been eliminated.

Earlier talking about Devoleena's game, Eijaz told the Times of India, "Ever since I came out of the house, I have been shooting back-to-back, and I have no idea what is happening inside the house. I have no clue what Devoleena is doing as my proxy."