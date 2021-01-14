Bigg Boss 14: Even if Rubina Dilaik is Authoritative, Dominating There is Nothing Wrong in it, Says Shefali Jariwala

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala recently said that even if Rubina Dilaik, who is a contestant in season 14 of the reality show, is authoritative and dominating it is her personality.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actress said, “Even if Rubina is authoritative, dominating there is nothing wrong in it. She is fierce and that is her personality. She is using that to her advantage and moving forward in the game. I don't think there should be a problem if someone is fierce, opinionated and has a strong personality. These are the ingredients that the contestants require to survive in the game.”

The actress further said that she would like to see more of Rubina and Rahul Vaidya’s fight in Bigg Boss 14. She said that she hopes after Jasmin Bhasin’s eviction old contestants will understand that their strategy to play together against the challengers is not going to help them. They are only seen when either they are fighting with the challengers or joking and fooling around. They both have forgotten their own stories, including Rahul's enmity with Rubina. Audience enjoyed seeing Rubina and Rahul’s fights and their cordial behaviour with each other is not going to help them. It is not going in their favour, said Shefali.

Meanwhile, in this week, Rubina, Rahul, Nikki Tamboli and Sonali Phogat are nominated for eviction.