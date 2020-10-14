Bigg Boss 14 Evicted Contestant Sara Gurpal Likely to Return, Pratik Sehajpal May Join Her

Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal's elimination from Bigg Boss 14 caused an outrage on social media, with fans calling it "an unfair" move by the makers. Monday's episode saw Sara's eviction in the show's first-ever elimination round. After the nomination tasks were held, the list of nominated contestants included Sara Gurpal, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya. But Bigg Boss introduced a twist and asked the 'Seniors' of the house - former Bigg Boss contestants Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan - to pick a contestant for eviction. After much deliberation, they decided to eliminate Sara.

However, if reports are to be believed, Sara will likely to make a re-entry in the house. As per Pinkvilla and Desi Martini, Sara Gurpal will return to Bigg Boss 14 in a few days. Desi Martini also suggested that Pavitra Punia’s ex Pratik Sehajpal and actress Naina Singh will reportedly be sent into the Bigg Boss house this Friday.

#EXCLUSIVE #BiggBoss14 #SaraGurpal will Return again in the show after Few DaysRetweet if Happy — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 13, 2020

Meanwhile, several viewers have been tagging the show and requesting that Sara Gurpal be brought back as a wild card contestant. Netizens also criticised Siddharth for suggesting Sara's name for eviction while Hina and Gauahar were called out for giving in to Siddharth.