Bigg Boss 14 Fame Arshi Khan Enjoyed Holi with Goan Hues This Year

“Bigg Boss 14" star Arshi Khan took time off to spend Holi with a Goan twist on Monday. She has been busy shooting in Goa for an upcoming series. The actress recalled how she was a shy child and would be scared of the festival back in the day.

“As a shy kid and an introvert, on the day of Holi, I feared going in the social circle of neighbourhood friends. Yet, they used to come home and force me into the wildness of their colours. Eventually, I conquered my fear. With time now, I love this festival. I just enjoy playing Holi," she said.

This year, Arshi spent the day with the crew and a few friends.

“We are at a farmhouse with a few of my co-actors and now friends. We enjoyed a colourful day with very little colour but more fun. We enjoyed the dance, good food and songs. Holi turned out to be a special celebration this year. I enjoyed it a lot. We took care of all Covid-19 guidelines," she said.

Arshi is known for featuring in shows like “Vish" and “Savitri Devi College & Hospital."