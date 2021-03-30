movies

Bigg Boss 14 Fame Arshi Khan Enjoyed Holi with Goan Hues This Year

Bigg Boss 14 Fame Arshi Khan Enjoyed Holi with Goan Hues This Year

The actress recalled how she was a shy child and would be scared of the festival back in the day.

“Bigg Boss 14" star Arshi Khan took time off to spend Holi with a Goan twist on Monday. She has been busy shooting in Goa for an upcoming series. The actress recalled how she was a shy child and would be scared of the festival back in the day.

“As a shy kid and an introvert, on the day of Holi, I feared going in the social circle of neighbourhood friends. Yet, they used to come home and force me into the wildness of their colours. Eventually, I conquered my fear. With time now, I love this festival. I just enjoy playing Holi," she said.

This year, Arshi spent the day with the crew and a few friends.

“We are at a farmhouse with a few of my co-actors and now friends. We enjoyed a colourful day with very little colour but more fun. We enjoyed the dance, good food and songs. Holi turned out to be a special celebration this year. I enjoyed it a lot. We took care of all Covid-19 guidelines," she said.

Arshi is known for featuring in shows like “Vish" and “Savitri Devi College & Hospital."

first published:March 30, 2021, 09:15 IST