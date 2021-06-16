Bigg Boss 14 Fame Nikki Tamboli to Be Cast As New Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's Show?

Ekta Kapoor’s popular supernatural daily soap Naagin is reportedly all set to make a comeback on the television screens soon with its season 6. And, Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli has expressed her desire to be cast as the new Naagin on the show. Nikki, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, feels she is an apt choice for the shape-shifting character.

Talking to SpotboyE.com, Nikki Tamboli said, “I love acting and now I want to focus on that after my reality show. I am keen on exploring the OTT medium but at the same time, I will continue doing films in the South as I already have a base there. I also don’t mind doing a daily soap drama if some interesting character is offered to me. I want to connect with the audience and touch their hearts. If my character is crying in the show, I want to do that scene in a manner that the audience also starts crying. I know I am a great performer but I am just waiting for the right opportunity."

Earlier, there were reports that Rubina was approached for Naagin 6. It may be noted that when Naagin franchise producer Ekta Kapoor had come on Bigg Boss 14, she had expressed her desire to work with Rubina.

