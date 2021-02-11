Bigg Boss 14 Fame Rahul Vaidya's Girlfriend Disha Parmar to Enter House on Valentine's Day

Rahul Vaidya's ladylove Disha Parmar is finally set to enter Bigg Boss 14 after months of speculation. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story grabbed eyeballs when the singer went down on his knees to propose to the actress for marriage on her birthday on national television.

Now, as per a report in the Times of India, Disha has finally agreed to make an entry on the show on Valentine's day. She will be there only for a few hours and will enter to show her support for Rahul.

The duo is likely to tie the knot by the end of this year and the wedding preparations have already started. Rahul’s mother Geeta Vaidya recently confirmed the same during her visit to Bigg Boss 14 house during the family week.

Earlier in a conversation with Telly Chakkar, Rahul’s mom opened up about her son and Disha’s pairing and stated that they share a great bond and have worked together in music videos. She also revealed that Disha often visits their house, however, the family was not aware of Rahul’s feelings until he confessed it on BB 14.

Meanwhile, Disha has been constantly supporting her beau from the outside as she keeps tweeting fans to vote for Rahul.