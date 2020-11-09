Bigg Boss 14: Farah Khan Thanks Salman Khan for Lending Her His Chalet

Director Farah Khan will be seen in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14. Farah will be joined by two senior journalist in the episode. The three will be grilling the contestants in ‘Bigg Boss Ki Adalat’.

In the promo clip, Bigg Boss announces, “Yahaan se yeh safar thoda aur mushkil hone jaa raha hai kyunki abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi (the journey is going to get a little more difficult from here-on because it is now or never).” Indicating that the contestants will have to answer some tough questions asked by the guest.

Now, Farah took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the sets of Bigg Boss 14. “Early morning shoot for my favourite #biggboss .. thank u @beingsalmankhan for lending me ur chalet p.s. - thats not a new hairstyle just a roller in my hair.. watch 2nite,” she wrote alongside the picture on Instagram. She also thanked the show’s host superstar Salman Khan for lending her his chalet.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, contestant Aly Goni will also be seen losing his cool for being locked inside a small room as a quarantine period. The actor is heard saying, “They had not told me about this.”