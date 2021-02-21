Bigg Boss 14 Finale: A Sneak Peek Into Rubina, Rahul, Rakhi, Nikki and Aly's Sizzling Dance Performances

Bigg Boss 14 finale will be held on Sunday night as the curtains are drawn on TV's most popular and controversial reality show. Salman Khan will be hosting the grand finale night and a promo launch of the upcoming episode has revealed the sizzling dance performances that the five final contestants have worked on for the entertainment of the audiences.

Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya will continue their in-house rivalry in their dance performance as well. They were seen dancing to Allah Duhai Hai song in similar red and black outfits. Rahul and Aly Goni will be bringing their friendship into the finale dance performance. They are seen grooving to Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge song from Sholay as they ride a bike like Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in the classic Bollywood film. They also dance to Main Khiladi Tu Anari song together. We know Rahul to be a good singer, but his dancing abilities are equally praise worthy in the BB grand finale promo.

As for Rakhi Sawant, she will be bringing her Julie avatar to life in a horror-theme dance performance. She will also perform to her own hit remix number Pardesia Yeh Sach Hai Piya. As for Nikki Tamboli, she joins Aly and Rahul in a First Class dance performance. She looked beautiful in a saree for her act.

Check out a promo teasing the contestants' dance performances here:

Bigg Boss finale will air on Colors TV at 9 PM on Sunday.