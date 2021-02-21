Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Live Updates: Who Will Win This Season?

News18 Logo

Bigg Boss 14 Finale Live News and Updates: Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant fight it out for the coveted trophy.

February 21, 2021, 21:31 IST
Bigg Boss 14 Finale Live Updates: Bigg Boss 14, a journey of 140 days of endurance, patience and physical and mental strength comes to an end today. A mix of celebrities from film and television industry entered the show with an intent to win the title. After loads of controversies, fun tasks and dirty politics, five contestants - Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant made it to the finale.

Each of these top five finalists possess a unique persona that led them to the finale. Rubina was one of the smartest players in the show. Her strategies were sharp compared to others. Drama queen Rakhi has not surprisingly been constant in staying in the spotlight since her entry in the 14th season as a challenger.
Meanwhile, Nikki's operative mantra initially was being loud, and that helped her make headlines. Apart from them, Rahul without any doubt gives strong competition to the others in the show and has always maintained playing fair and being a pillar to friends in the house. Aly, on the other hand, took a stand, aced all tasks and even added a sprinkle of romance with Jasmin Bhasin to amp the show.

Like other seasons, this one also started slowly but it caught up well with the viewers after a few weeks. Now, the contestants of this season are as popular as any other, but will they be able to leave a long lasting impression?

