Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Rubina Dilaik Beats Rahul Vaidya to Win the Show

After four and a half month of being locked inside, television actress Rubina Dilaik has finally emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14. The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress bagged the trophy along with a cash prize.

Rubina was the only contestant locked inside the Bigg Boss house since day 1. Others got evicted or took voluntary exit and came back on the show for their second stint.

Rubina found a friend in actress Jasmin Bhasin in the Bigg Boss house. But friends turned foes and the former became friends with actress Nikki Tamboli. Rubina's husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, who was also a contestant, always stood by her side.

During her stint, Rubina also revealed a big secret about her marriage. She said that she and Abhinav were about to get a divorce. They had given each other time till November, 2020.

Abhinav got evicted a week before finale and re-entered the Bigg Boss house recently to celebrate the Valetine's Day with Rubina. On the date, he said that they will give their marriage a second chance.

The top five contestants - Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki, Rubina and Rakhi Sawant were asked to choose between the money bag and trophy. Rakhi took the money bag, which had Rs 14 lakh and left the show.

From the remaining four contestants, Aly was the first to be eliminated. Leaving Rubina and Rahul and Nikki as top three contestants of Bigg Boss 14.