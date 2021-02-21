Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Salman Khan's Stylish Outfit for the Grand Event Revealed, See Pic

Bigg Boss 14 will be coming to an end on Sunday night as Salman Khan will announce the winner of this season. Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant will be battling it out to take home the coveted trophy and title.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's designer in the reality show, Ashley Rebello, has shared the picture of Salman's outfit for the night. Ashley took to social media to post a picture of a stylish white blazer with black linings and wrote, "Watch @beingsalmankhan on @colorstv gearing up for tonight on , @bigboss14___official stunning and hot just for u (sic)."

Earlier, Salman had confirmed that post Bigg Boss 14 wrap, he will shooting for his cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan. The he will proceed to filming of Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Meanwhile, his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release in cinemas on Eid. He will also be playing a role in Antim: The Final Truth, starring Aayush Sharma.