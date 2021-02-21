Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Winner's Prize Money, When and Where to Watch and Other Details

After 143 days inside the Bigg Boss house, season fourteen is wrapping up on Sunday. Salman Khan will be hosting the grand finale on Colors TV at 9 pm.

Read: Bigg Boss 14 Finale: A Sneak Peek Into Rubina, Rahul, Rakhi, Nikki and Aly's Sizzling Dance Performances

Winning Prize Amount

Every year, the prize money of Bigg Boss for the winner is fixed at Rs 50 lakh. However, this time around, there is no confirmation about the prize money yet. In an earlier episode, one of the finalist Rakhi Sawant sacrificed Rs 14 lakh from the prize money to save herself from the nomination in the lead up to the finale week.

In the task, housemates had to sacrifice a part of their prize money to save themselves from nomination. Now, if we calculate and deduct that amount, the prize money of this season is likely to be Rs 36 lakh. However, we are not yet confirmed.

When will the Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale show air?

The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 will air on Sunday, February 21.

Where to watch Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale?

The BB finale will air on Colors TV at 9 PM. The show will be available on mobile applications- Voot Select and MX Player.

The 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 14 are...

After completing the long journey locked up inside the BB house, celebrities-- Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli have become the five finalists of the reality show. One of them will be crowned the winner.