Bigg Boss 14: First Pictures of Rahul Vaidya's Re-entry Surface on the Internet, Check Them Out

Rahul Vaidya is one of the strongest housemates in the Bigg Boss house this season and viewers were left wondering what will happen to him after Rahul chose to leave the house on his own accord. However, he was voted by the contestants to return to the house and the first pictures from his re-entry are here!

Shared by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram, the pictures show Rahul hugging Kashmera Shah and laughing with Abhinav Shukla and other contestants. The photographer has written in the caption that he had retrieved the images from the 24 hours live channel for Bigg Boss on the Voot app. His caption read: “Good news for #RahulVaidya supporters. He is back in the house. Grabbed from 24 hours Live channel on @voot”.

It is very likely that Rahul’s entry into the house will be the hot topic of the reality show when the next episode airs on Monday night. Earlier, during the Weekend ka Vaar, Rahul had to stand and defend his decision of leaving the house in front of host Salman Khan, the other contestants and the viewers.

Salman did not go easy on the singer as he asked him if was afraid of losing the nomination round against Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin, and if that was the reason behind his voluntary exit. Rahul, however, stuck to his story that said he had left Bigg Boss only because he was missing his parents and no other reason was existent.

The host then took it on him to explain that every other contestant inside the house was close to their family and they were staying put despite that. Citing an example from his life, Salman said that he had spent six months in his farmhouse during and after the lockdown period as he did not want his parents to risk getting infected with the virus.

The show also let Rahul’s fellow contestants decide whether he should be allowed back in. All consented and Rahul gained a chance at re-entry.