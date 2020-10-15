Bigg Boss 14 Fresher Eijaz Khan Says He Has a Crush on Gauahar Khan, Calls Her 'Hot'

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 14, fresher Eijaz Khan admitted to having a crush on 'Toofani Senior' Gauahar Khan to his fellow housemate, Abhinav Shukla. Abhinav and Eijaz were in opposite teams during a power-packed task of Bigg Boss while they were seen having this conversation.

Gauahar Khan was explaining the rules of the game to the freshers when Eijaz Khan told Abhinav Shukla that he has a crush on her. Abhinav smiled and asked Eijaz to go ahead with his feelings. Eijaz, however, resisted the idea, saying that he gets awkward in front of the people he likes. Eijaz further said that he finds Gauahar really hot, Abhinav agreed and said that she is sensible as well. In an earlier episode, Eijaz was also seen complimenting Gauahar when she was wearing a pastel purple-colored pantsuit inside the house.

Initially, there was a friendly equation between Eijaz and Nikki Tamboli but that fizzled out very soon. Later, he appeared to get along well with Pavitra Punia but things between the two went haywire after Pavitra nominated Eijaz.

Meanwhile, Pavitra's ex Paras Chhabra, in a recent interview, said that if Eijaz ever decides to date Pavitra, his life will be "ruined". "Eijaz is a good actor and he has done some good shows on television, so I feel he should stay away from such people as Pavitra," Paras said while alleging that Pavitra was in a relationship with him "despite being a married woman".