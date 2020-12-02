Bigg Boss 14: Friends Who Turned Foes and Vice Versa in This Season

On the last Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the show’s host, superstar Salman Khan announced a shocking twist in the show. He said that only four contestants will move ahead in the game and go in the next week, the finale week. Remaining five contestants will get eliminated over the week. Last Sunday, Pavitra Punia got evicted on getting fewer public votes, and others will follow.

By this week’s end the season will get its four finalist, till then let us take a look at the most unexpected turns in friendships in the season:

Eijaz Khan-Kavita Kaushik – While Eijaz was already a contestant, Kavita entered as a wild card contestant. Before she was introduced as a wild card contestant, the show’s host Salman Khan revealed her as a celebrity guest, who wants to talk to Eijaz. On connected, they were seen teasing each other with funny and cute names, she also asked Eijaz to level-up his game and not let the housemates take him lightly. Later, when she was finally introduced as a wild card contestant Eijaz could not contain his happiness and he revealed to Salman that she is one of the very few friends he has in industry. On stage as well as in the house, she was seen praising Eijaz. But, after she lost her captaincy to Eijaz in a task, their friendship took a U-turn. She abused him and said that Eijaz is not her friend. She revealed she gave him ‘boiled chicken’ during the lockdown. She also called him ‘crazy’ and talked about his mental health. Since then, the actors are not at talking terms with each other in the house.

Jasmin Bhasin- Rahul Vaidya – Since day one, Jasmin and Rahul have been in separate teams in the house. Also, Rahul was considered as the most ill-mannered person in the house by the housemates. It got worse during the captaincy task, where Rahul, Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu had to pull bags of the other contestants to remove them from the task. And, when Rahul attacked Jasmin’s bag, the actress gave him a tough fight but later gave it away. Post that, she shouted, cried, abused and threw water at Rahul. She said he has bad intentions and that she can’t sleep at night because she is so scared of him. However, post her best friend Aly Goni’s entry, who during his stint developed a bond with Rahul, their equations changed. Now, Aly, Rahul and Jasmin are on one team in the house.

Rubina Dilaik - Jasmin Bhasin – Rubina, her husband Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin became a team on day one itself. They had been supporting each other in nominations, tasks and even day-to-day tussles in the house. However, post Jasmins’ best friend Aly Goni’s entry as a wild card contestant, Jasmin’s loyalty towards Rubina changed. It was subtle for a long time, but during the last captaincy task the two got into an ugly verbal spat. From calling each other fake to not accepting each other as a friend, the two actresses have drifted apart in the house.