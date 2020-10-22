Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan Breaks Silence on Pavitra Punia's 'Derogatory' Remarks on Her

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia has been facing severe criticism online for her "derogatory" comments on Gauahar Khan, who was on the show as 'Toofani Senior" for two weeks.

On Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestants along with the ‘Toofani Seniors’ had to fight to prove their worth in the game. Bigg Boss announced a task called ‘Game Over’, wherein the three teams of the seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan competed against each other. At the end of the task, Sidharth had a huge argument with Hina and Gauahar while deciding on the winner. This was when Pavitra was heard passing derogatory remarks at Gauahar.

Bigg Boss 13 former contestant Shefali Jariwala took to Twitter to slam Pavitra for using "unacceptable" language against Gauahar. She tweeted, "#PavitraPunia the way you spoke about your senior @GAUAHAR_KHAN is unacceptable. #ShameOnYou #BiggBoss14 #bb14."

Now, Gauahar has retweeted Shefali's post, writing, "bless you."

Gauahar has been one of the most loved contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. She is also the winner of season 7.