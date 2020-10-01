Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan Gears up for New Season as She Declares Making Rules in Latest Promo

Bigg Boss 14 is just a few days away from its premiere and former contestants Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan have got fans excited by announcing exciting challenges or the contestants of the upcoming season. Joining them is Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan. In a new promo, Gauahar Khan says that she has been following rules in the previous seasons but for BB14 she will make rules.

Colors TV shared the promo on Twitter writing, "Iss baar sirf rules nibhayengi nahi, banyengi

@GAUAHAR_KHAN! #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM (sic)."

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan also made a guest appearance at the virtual launch event to promote Bigg Boss 14 recently. "Bigg Boss" this year is bound to be different from the other seasons due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sidharth, who will make a grand entry on the big night of October 3 also featured in a BB14 promo sharing a stern word of caveat. Addressing the contestants of the upcoming season, Sidharth mentions that he won’t be easy on them as it wasn’t easy for him when he was a part of the show last season.

Bigg Boss 11 first runner up and television actress Hina Khan in the promo exudes a gangster personality arresting viewers’ attention in her no-nonsense avatar. She warns the housemates to beware of Sher Khan, who probably is one of the contestants on the show.

Meanwhile, a list of contestants doing rounds on the Internet speculates Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Shehzaad Deol, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Nikki Tamboli as probable contestants on the show.

Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of renowned playback singer Kumar Sanu in confirmed. Rahul Vaidya was one of the contestants of Indian Idol season one in 2004. Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin are television actors.