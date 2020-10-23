Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan Has This to Say About Sidharth Shukla After Exiting Show, Watch Video

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has been constantly in the news after she entered Bigg Boss 14 house as Toofani Seniors, along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. After their exit from the show on Wednesday, the actress was spotted by paparazzi outside her house while she was heading towards her car.

In the video shared online, Gauahar looks stunning as always as she stepped outside in a grey jumpsuit and completed her look with minimal makeup and a ponytail. In the video, paps can be seen asking her about Sidharth and stated that they enjoyed them together in the show. The caption of the video reads, “Just out of the house #gauaharkhan #sidharthshukla #paptalk (sic).”

Despite having some arguments, the Toofani seniors had entertained the fans with their fun banter. Sidharth was also seen flirting with Gauahar in one of the episodes as she was taking care of everyone in the house. The trio has also shared a note on social media as they will be going to miss their ‘Tigdi’.

Meanwhile, the actress is also making headlines for her relationship with rumoured boyfriend Zain Darbar. Adding fuel to the flame, Zain shared a beautiful picture of him with Gauahar as he welcomed her after she stepped out of Bigg Boss 14 house. In the picture, the duo can be seen sharing a happy moment in each other's arms. Gauahar looks stunning in a plain white outfit while Zaid can be seen dressed in a blue shirt and denim. Sharing the picture he wrote, “Just killing it like always, Welcome back Queen! More success and power on your way @gauaharkhan #Gaza (sic).”

Zaid and Gauahar are rumoured to be dating each other and the reports of them tying the knot in November has been also surfaced on the internet. However, the duo never accepted their relationship and always said that they are good friends.