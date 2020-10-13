Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan Makes Tea for Sidharth Shukla, He Says 'Mujhe Pyaar Ho Jaayega'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Gauahar Khan, who has entered the new season as a senior to challenge the new contestants, made tea for herself and Sidharth Shukla and served him. Sidharth said that if she keeps pampering him like this by bringing food, serving him tea then he will fall in love with her.

Sidharth said, "aap aise chaai laakar dengi, khaana dengi laake, mujhe pyaar ho jaayega phir." To this, she smiles and Sidharth pulls her leg by reminding her about her social media handle, where she often posts dance videos with her rumoured beau Zaid Darbar.

Along with Gauahar and Sidharth, Hina Khan has also entered the Bigg Boss house as a senior for two weeks.

Later, Bigg Boss gives a nomination task to the freshers where they had to break clay pots of those competitors who they think don't deserve to be in the game. By the end of the task, Rahul Vaidya, Nishant Singh Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Shehzaad Deol, Abhinav Shukla and Sara Gurpal were nominated by the freshers.

Then, it was up to the seniors to choose the contestant they want to get evicted. Sara became the first contestant to get evicted from the show.