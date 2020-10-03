Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla Engage in Verbal Clash in front of Salman Khan, Watch Video

Fans of the reality TV show, Bigg Boss, are eagerly waiting for the big opening night of Season 14, scheduled to premiere on October 3. This year, the show will begin with a high note as three former strong contestants – Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan – will make an entry alongside show host Salman Khan on the premiere night. Ahead of the much-anticipated show begins, Colors TV has shared with fans a glimpse of what all will unfold in tonight’s episode.

As can be seen in the promo, Salman asks Gauahar about her tweets regarding Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth’s behaviour in the previous season. Gauahar, who won the seventh season of the show reads out her comments on Sidharthout loud. Meanwhile, Hina takes a neutral ground by commenting that she doesn’t judge a person based on a show.

The caption of the video read, “#BiggBoss13 mein apne behaviour pe ki gayi @GAUAHAR_KHAN ki tippani pe karenge @sidharth_shukla react! Stay tuned! #BB14GrandPremiere tonight at 9 PM, only on #Colors.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 will be special and different from earlier seasons as the BB House will have a mall and spa this year. There are several other rules and regulations kept in place due to COVID-19 pandemic.

while Jaan Kumar Sanu has confirmed being a part of the show, some of the known names cropping up as probable participants include, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Shehzaad Deol, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Nikki Tamboli.