Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan Slams Pavitra Punia, Calls Her 'Filthy Tongue'

Actor and model Gauahar Khan, who recently exited the Bigg Boss 14 house as a 'Toofani senior', took to Twitter to slam contestant Pavitra Punia for making derogatory statements about her and her family. The actress said that she was hoping that host Salman Khan would reprimand Pavitra for her abusive language.

Gauahar wrote, "Waiting to see if #pavitra will be pulled up for ferociously abusing a senior on her back in today’s #WeekendKaVaar !!! She abused my family members, called me names, wonder if her filth on my back will be brought to notice !!! #bb14."

She further wrote, "Wooooooahhhhhh did someone say peeth peeche jo baat hoti hai uspe main bharosa nahi karoongi, hahahahahhahahahahagagagahahahahahahahha !!! Peeth peeche gaaliyon ki bauchaar kar sakti hoon par ,,, hahahahahha ! #doublestandards #filthytongue (sic)."

Previously, in an interview with Telly Chakkar, Gauhar said that she wished Pavitra had the courage to abuse her on her face. She said that the Naagin actress hurled over 20 abuses behind her back. “I used to find Pavitra strong but she showed her true colours. I am happy that she revealed her real side. I am not hurt. Her abuses did not bother me at all. Thank God, she used the word ‘laal pari’. I will take it as a compliment. The way she abused me depicted her personality. I really can’t comment on it," she added.

Gauahar Khan was one of the three 'Toofani seniors' along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. The trio stayed in the house for two weeks and were in control of tasks during their tenure.