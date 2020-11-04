Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan Tags 'Captain' Eijaz Khan a Bully

Actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan says she is amazed to see the behaviour of actor Eijaz Khan as captain in the ongoing season 14 of the reality show, Bigg Boss.

Gauahar also labelled Eijaz as a bully after he had an aggressive spat with Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of playback singer Kumar Sanu in the show.

She tweeted: "Eijaz is being such a bully! N soooooooo bad tameez! I'm amazed!"

Eijaz is being such a bully ! N soooooooo bad tameez ! I’m amazed ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 4, 2020

Gauahar, who was seen as one of the Toofani Seniors in the 14th season, shared that she sees the image of a dictator in actor Eijaz Khan as captain in the show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

"Captain is a Captain, NOT a DICTATOR," she wrote on Tuesday.

Captain is a Captain , NOT a DICTATOR ! ‍♀️ — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 2, 2020

Actress Kamya Punjabi on Tuesday agreed with Gauahar's views as she retweeted Gauahar's post.

Your anger and outburst was absolutely right #KavitaKaushik , this man is power crazy , now we know why you did not want to call him your friend ! #underwearforthought @BiggBoss @Iamkavitak @ColorsTV #BB14 pic.twitter.com/0gf1Mb3KJ7 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 2, 2020

"Your anger and outburst was absolutely right #KavitaKaushik, this man is power crazy, now we know why you did not want to call him your friend," shared Kamya, who also shared displeasure Eijaz's joke about making contestant Nikki Tamboli wash his underwear.