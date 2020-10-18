Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan's Rumoured Boyfriend Zaid Darbar Reacts to Eijaz Khan Calling Her 'Hot'

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Eijaz Khan was heard saying that he has a crush on senior Gauahar Khan. Eijaz even called Gauahar 'hot' in a conversation with his co-contestant Abhinav Shukla.

Reacting to the same, Gauahar's rumoured boyfriend, actor Zaid Darbar told Times Of India, "No, I did not feel possessive at all. In fact, I wanted him to realise a few more qualities of Gauahar because I know she is too good. I think the more she will stay inside the house, the more they will realise her qualities. There are two ways of looking at it, if I think in a negative way that can make me possessive but if I am feeling positive, I will definitely feel nice about it. Unki khoobiyaan humse achcha bhala kaun jaanega."

He further said that, "I am missing her and it's been long I haven't heard her voice personally. I am waiting for her."

Along with Gauahar, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan have also entered the new season of Bigg Boss as seniors, to guide and also to challenge the fresher contestants.

Meanwhile, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Shehzad Deol and Jaan Kumar Sanu are nominated for eviction in this week.