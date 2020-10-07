Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan's Saree Look is Winning Hearts Online, See Pic

Actor-model Gauahar Khan is driving her fans crazy after a picture of herself draped in a saree was shared on her official Instagram handle. In the photograph, she can be seen wearing a yellow-grey saree, styled beautifully with a bead necklace. The picture is from the sets of Bigg Boss 14 where Gauahar is now appearing.

The Bigg Boss 7 winner is back on the show as a ‘Toofani Senior’ along with Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla, who also appeared in previous seasons of Bigg Boss. The Instagram post is captioned, “Every saree tells a story, can you read mine?”

Her stylist, jewellery and dress designer are tagged in the post along with the official handles of broadcast and production companies of the show Bigg Boss — Colors TV, Voot and Endemol Shine India.

Reactions started pouring on her pictures with fans appreciating Gauahar’s behaviour on the show. One fan commented that she loves the way Gauahar carries herself.

An Instagram user got confused seeing Gauahar’s post and alleged that she is using her phone despite being on the set of the reality TV show where contestants cannot have any kind of outside contact with the world. However, a fan of the actress clarified that the bio of her handle says that the Instagram account is being managed by her team because she is the Bigg Boss house.

Since the season 14 of the reality TV show has started, her team has been sharing content related to Gauahar on the handle. Bigg Boss 14 started on October 3 and just one week into the show, an argument has already taken place between the two ‘toofani seniors’ Gauahar and Sidharth.

Sidharth who was the winner of the previous season Bigg Boss 13 was also seen getting into an argument with actor Eijaz Khan. Gauahar and Sidharth started off on the wrong foot after Salman Khan shared on the opening night that Gauahar had publicly spoken against Sidharth while he was a participant on Bigg Boss 13.