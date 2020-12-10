Bigg Boss 14 Gets Extended, Nikki Tamboli Re-enters, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni to Join Her?

Nikki Tamboli has reportedly re-entered Bigg Boss 14 house. Nikki, who got eliminated last week after receiving the least number of votes, has made a smashing re-entry in the show, as per SpotboyE. According to the online portal, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya will too join Nikki soon on the show and are currently gearing up for their re-entry.

The report also suggests that the season which was scheduled to get over in the first week of January is now extended and going to end on February 21.

While Rahul and Nikki had reached the mid-season finale, Aly left the house a few days before that. After losing an eviction task, either one of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni was asked to leave the house. Aly asked Jasmin to stay and he left the game. On the mid-season finale day, Nikki got evicted on getting fewer public votes and Rahul took a voluntary exit from the show. He said he was feeling home-sick and would like to be with his family and friends.

Meanwhile, from season 14, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Jasmin Bhasin have made it to part 2 of the Bigg Boss 14 game. It'll be interesting to watch what these old contestants are going to bring to the table.