Bigg Boss 14: 'He and I Were Together for a Year-and-a-half,' Vikas Gupta to Make Revelation

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, ex contestant Vikas Gupta, who has entered the house as a challenger, will be seen having an emotional breakdown.

In the promo clip, Vikas can be seen talking to his co-contestants Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli, and revealing a personal secret to them. Vikas is heard saying, “He and I were together for a year-and-a-half before he came into the show (Bigg Boss).”

Vikas further adds, “Fighting that for four-and-a-half years”. He also says that he has not named this person but will now tell about him. Hearing all this, Rubina is shocked.

In the same clip, the housemates can also be seen getting angry at Aly Goni and Nikki as they flout nomination rules, and the entire house gets punished for the same.

In yesterday’s episode, Arshi Khan was seen waking up Vikas from his sleep, which irked the latter to the extent that he threw some water on her.

Meanwhile, Vikas was also evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house for getting violent with Arshi. He had pushed her into the swimming pool during an argument. However, he took re-entry in the house in last week.