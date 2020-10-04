Bigg Boss 14: Here are Top 5 Controversies from Previous Seasons

Bigg Boss 14 will start from today and it will be aired on Colors TV. This time, the house of Bigg Boss has been built at Film City in Mumbai. Bigg Boss fans will be able to watch the 14th season of the show on Saturday and Sunday.

One of the reasons why Bigg Boss has got popular over the years is because of controversies. Every season of Bigg Boss has been associated with some forms of spats and relationship rumours. As Bigg Boss 14 is set to premiere, here are five top controversies of the show that caught the attention of viewers.

Dolly Bindra-Shweta Tiwari

The verbal spat between Dolly Bindra and Shweta Tiwari is still fresh in the memories of Bigg Boss fans. On Bigg Boss 4, Bindra made a wild card entry. During a fight that erupted between the two, Bindra said some disrespectful things to Tiwari and went on to threaten her that she would reveal everything about her past. During another fight, Bindra even manhandled Tiwari.

Tanishaa Mukherji-Armaan Kohli

On Bigg Boss 7, rumours of relationship between Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli surfaced. They were often seen having good time together on the show. However, on some occasions, Armaan mistreated Tanishaa who went through that phase silently. Her silence even earned her the nickname, “doormat”.

Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan

Last season, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan became talk of the town because of their relationship rumours. However, the two never openly talked about their bond. Controversy did not erupt due to their bond, but after Salman Khan, host of the show, revealed Arhaan’s past. Salmaan divulged that Arhaan was married and has a kid. Following this incident, Rashami decided to part ways with Arhaan.

Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz

At the start of the season, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were good friends and shared a healthy bond. But after some time, they started having verbal fights and on several occasions, Shukla pushed Riaz physically. Although physical fights are prohibited on Bigg Boss, no action was taken against Shukla, due to which, fans of Riaz even accused Colors TV of being biased.

Swami Om and his acts

Swami Om courted controversies because of his sexist comments and annoying tactics. In one of the incidents, his threw his pee on some co-contestants. Swami justified his action by asserting that those contestants were mixing drugs in his food. He was thrown out of the Bigg Boss house for his irritating behaviour.