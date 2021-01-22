Bigg Boss 14: Here's How Jasmin Bhasin Cheered for Aly Goni

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin has been seen rooting for her beau Aly Goni’s win post her shocking eviction from the show. She has been seen continuously supporting the actor on social media platforms and urging the fans to vote for him. Last night, the actress was seen cheering up for Aly as she was having some fun time with her fellow season contestant, Shardul Pandit. Taking to their Instagram handle, Shardul as well as Jasmin shared a clip where they both can be seen seated around a table, with the song Duma Dum Mast Kalandar playing in the background.

As the song played, Jasmin can be seen dancing and shouting “Aly da pehla number.”

A few days ago also, she was seen cheering for Aly and said that she loves the actor and wants him to get the trophy. This took place was when she was snapped spending time with comedian Bharti Singh.

Jasmin and Aly were the most loved couple of Bigg Boss 14. The duo was immensely loved by the audience for their cute nok-jhok. The lovebirds confessed their feelings for each other during the show and their adorable chemistry has garnered a massive fan following. Aly was also seen breaking into tears and even had an asthma attack after Jasmin’s shocking eviction.

Jasmin's eviction came as a shock to everyone as she was considered to be one of the strongest contestants of BB 14. Even Salman Khan got teary-eyed as Jasmin walked out of the BB house. She was often seen having some quality time with Aly, the actress shared her feelings for him in the most romantic way. She took to her social media handle and wrote that she is missing his tight hugs and listening to the beat of his heart as well as feeling his smell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman will evict one out of Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik and Sonali Phogat.