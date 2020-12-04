News18 Logo

    Bigg Boss 14: Here's How 'Shakti' Actors Reacted to Rubina Dilaik Not Remembering Sudesh Berry's Name

    During a recent task on 'Bigg Boss 14', Kavita Kaushik had questioned Rubina Dilaik about her show 'Shakti', which she failed to respond to at once.

    Renowned Television and film actor Sudesh Berry is seemingly offended that his Shakti co-star Rubina Dilaik did not recollect his name during a task in reality TV show Bigg Boss season 14. They worked together for several episodes in hit Colors TV show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

    Sudesh reacted to Kamya’s tweet saying that he has not witnessed such a fumble in his four decades long career. Giving it a rather sarcastic tone, he added in his tweet that everyday is a new learning. He said, “Apne 40 years ke career meh itni badi fumbling nahi Dekhi... everyday is a learning day (sic).”

    The incident has left netizens divided. Some people are of the opinion that it is Rubina’s fault that she does not know the name of such a senior actor, while some are of the opinion that the incident would have happened due to the performance pressure of the task.

    Some TV actors who are also a part of Shakti also came out in Sudesh’s favour saying that they did not expect something like this from Rubina.

    Bhuvan Chopra who plays the role of Veeran in Shakti took to Twitter to share a group picture of the cast. In the photo one can spot both Sudesh and Rubina. Captioning the post with a sarcastic comment he said, “Hey @RubiDilaik yaar not just me entire shakti unit is surprised to see you don't know harak singh aka @berry_sudesh name..We have worked for 4yrs together..I hope you remember me yaar..I m veeran I mean bhuvan (sic).”

    Actress Kamya Punjabi who is also a part of the show tweeted saying that this is a heartbreaking incident. She wrote, “Yes he has really taken this to his heart! In the mor he came 2 me n said "Hello, my name is sudesh berry, just thought of confirming u still know na" my heart broke into thousand pieces! Too bad this is! Now people can troll me sayin dat i m kavita's frnd but jo sach hai woh hai (sic).”

    Meanwhile, Rubina is nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house this week.

